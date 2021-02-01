TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter…

Former minister, Tony Mommoh is dead

News
By Olumide

According to Vanguard reports, Prince Momoh is dead.

Before his death, he was a veteran journalist, lawyer, politician and former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Momoh was born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State, to the royal Momoh family.

READ ALSO

Sports journalist killed in front of her son by member of…

He was also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

His last major public intervention was an interview with Vanguard, published in the Saturday Vanguard of January 30.

In January 2011, he became the National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC, one of the “legacy parties” which merged to form the now ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark dating rumours

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Former minister, Tony Mommoh is dead

Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Drama continues as DJ Cuppy sues Davido’s PA, Isreal for defamation

Actress, Chioma Akpotha and other Nollywood celebrities celebrate actor, Zubby…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More