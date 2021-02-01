Former minister, Tony Mommoh is dead

According to Vanguard reports, Prince Momoh is dead.

Before his death, he was a veteran journalist, lawyer, politician and former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Momoh was born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State, to the royal Momoh family.

He was also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

His last major public intervention was an interview with Vanguard, published in the Saturday Vanguard of January 30.

In January 2011, he became the National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC, one of the “legacy parties” which merged to form the now ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.