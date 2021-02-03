TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Fulani Must Go Protests Rock Edo State As Uromi Women Block Major Roads {PHOTOS}

News
By San

Major streets and roads in Uromi, the administrative headquarters of Esan North-East Local Govt Area of Edo State have been flooded by enraged protesting women clamoring for the exit of Fulani Herders in their territory.

TheinfoNG learnt that the women from the town are demanding a stop to rape, kidnap, and killings by the Fulani herders in their farms and bushes.

According to an eyewitness, one of the protesting women was heard saying the only solution is for the authority to ask the Fulani herdsmen to vacate their town and villages.

“We no longer have the confidence to go to our farms anymore, they rape and kill us, they don’t care if you are a married woman, old or young, even if you wear double jeans to the farm they will still rape you and if you resist them they will kill you,” the woman said.

