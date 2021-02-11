Funke Akindele hits the ‘gym’ ahead of Valentine’s Day

Talented Nollywood actress Funke Akindele seems to be getting ready for this year’s valentine’s day as she joked about hitting the gym to get fit ahead of the day.

Funke Akindele took to her IG account on Thursday to share pictures of herself working out in a gym.

She revealed her husband Abdulrasheed Bello also known as JJC Skillz will be taking her out on that day.

“Valentine is coming o!! I beg i’m working out to cut down to (UK size 8) before Sunday (Valentine’s Day),” she wrote.

Funke Akindele is one of the lead actresses in the movie industry presently.