Get ready for sleepless nights – Funke Akindele to new mothers; Adesua Etomi, Lala Akindoju, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Popular Nollywood actress and mother of twins, Funke Akindele has advised new mothers and colleagues Adesua Etomi and Lala Akindole and OAP, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi to get ready for sleepless nights following the birth of their babies.

Funke Akindele who took to her IG account on Monday to drop the advice also shared the photos of the women to celebrate them.

May the Lord continue to be with you all and your bundles of Joy. Oluwa a da won si fun wa Amin!! Oya gets ready for the sleepless nights But trust me you will love it,” she wrote.

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi is the latest celebrity to announce the birth of her baby.