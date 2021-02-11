TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


”God that did it for me will do it for you” BBNaija’s Neo rejoices as he travels out of Nigeria for the first time

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
bbnaija-neo

There is this kind of joy that comes from within when one travels outside the country for the first time.

The same can be said about Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Neo who travelled out of Nigeria for the first time.

Neo Akpofure took to Twitter to express his excitement as he flies out to West African country Ghana.

He also prayed for many of his fans who are also yet to travel out.

He tweeted: “Finally left Naija for the first time…God that did it for me would do it for you too. P.S Ghana is Beautiful.”

Neo was one of the finalists in the last edition of the BBNaija.

