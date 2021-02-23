TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians…

My own award – BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre finally shows off his…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies…

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her as they left the Headies award ceremony (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian veteran singer and songwriter, Innocent 2Baba Idibia has proved he is not just a singer that sings about love but also the type of singer that knows how to express it in action.

This was visible when 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia attended the 14th edition of the Headies award ceremony which held in Lagos on Sunday night, February 21.

The two were one of the center of attraction at the show as they display t affection for each other.

READ ALSO

Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

“She don use teeth buy akara” – 2Face Idibia says as he…

In a cute video that has gone viral, 2face was seen holding Annie’s silhouette as they left the award show.

Annie who posted it online left many of her followers asking God when they would get such treatment from someone’s son.

Watch the cute video below

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians challenge Iyabo Ojo…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady reveals her first introduction to lesbianism was when she was a…

Mayorkun’s mom, Toyin Adewale celebrates son’s Headies award

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Singer, Faze loses twin sister two days to birthday (Video)

Headies: I’ve been in more music videos than some artistes who have…

Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy – Don Jazzy

Why BBNaija disqualified ex-housemates, Tacha and Erica should never be role…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More