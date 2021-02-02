TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I love you’ – Lady expresses worries over boyfriend of two years

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A lady has taken to social media to express her worries over her boyfriend who has never said ‘I love you’ to her.

According to the post which was shared by popular relationship coach, Joro, the lady revealed the issue really bothers her.

See also: You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares raunchy photos in bra after coming out as gay

READ ALSO

‘I have a crush on my pastor who is married’ –…

Lady gets surprise car gift from boyfriend after he lured…

According to her story, she revealed that she has been dating her boyfriend for two years and within this period, the guy has never told her she loves her.

She revealed that the guy says he hates to say it. She added that although he doesn’t say it, he acts like he loves her as he buys her gifts and other things.

Read her story below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I love you’…

You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares raunchy photos in bra…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More