“He did not kiss me” – BBNaija’s Kaisha exonerates Kiddwaya from “kiss accusation” (Video)

Big Brother Naija star Kaisha over the weekend took to her Twitter handle to react to a video of Kiddwaya reportedly trying to kiss her during Praise’s birthday party.

This comes after a video of Kiddwaya pouring Kaisha a drink during Praise’s birthday party surfaced on social media.

Social Media users were surprised with the way the billionaire son reacted after pouring her the drink as he tried to kiss her.

The video which was cut short made many fans drag Kiddwaya for trying to kiss Kaisha despite having a relationship with Erica.

However, Kaisha later cleared the air as she noted how sad it was that her carelessness has dragged Kiddwaya into another drama.

She revealed that Kiddwaya never kissed her.