‘He was a great man’ – Singer, Ric Hassani says as he mourns father

Sensational singer Ric Hassani has disclosed on his official Twitter page that his father has passed on.

According to Ric, his father died a week ago and he is yet to get over his death because he was a great man and a very good person.

He mentioned that the deceased thought him a lot of things and he loves him.

“A week ago today, I lost my Dad. He was a great man, a very good person. I learnt so much from him, and he is my Angel now. Rest in Peace Daddy, ‘K.K’ loves you.” the ‘Number one’ crooner wrote.

A week ago today, I lost my Dad. He was a great man, a very good person. I learnt so much from him, and he is my Angel now. Rest in Peace Daddy, 'K.K' loves you. pic.twitter.com/ZroA7KAFZN — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) February 26, 2021

See how some of Ric’s fans reacted to this;