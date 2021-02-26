‘He was a great man’ – Singer, Ric Hassani says as he mourns father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer Ric Hassani has disclosed on his official Twitter page that his father has passed on.

According to Ric, his father died a week ago and he is yet to get over his death because he was a great man and a very good person.

He mentioned that the deceased thought him a lot of things and he loves him.

“A week ago today, I lost my Dad. He was a great man, a very good person. I learnt so much from him, and he is my Angel now. Rest in Peace Daddy, ‘K.K’ loves you.” the ‘Number one’ crooner wrote.

See how some of Ric’s fans reacted to this;

@DrCapable1 wrote “A week ago?. Your kind of strength is rare. Kindly accept my condolences. Daddy Ric, we love you so much and may your soul rest in peace.”
@KaylahOniwo wrote “Sending you hugs Ric, you are strong”
@Eyinjuoluwamac2 wrote “Your kind of strength is rare. God grant him eternal rest.”

Via Twitter
