Headies: I’ve been in more music videos than some artistes who have released a whole album – Venita Akpofure claims

Former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star, Venita Akpofure has clapped back at trolls who attacked over her comments about the just concluded Headies award show.

Venita in a post via her Twitter handle wrote;

”It’s like headies invited 10 ppl…”

However, some trolls reacted to her tweet and blasted her for saying such as they stressed that she commented that way because she wasn’t invited.

Venita was not ready to let the comment slide as she went on to claim she has been in music videos than some artiste who have released a full album.

Responding, Venita wrote