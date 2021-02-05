TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny…

Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and Cursing siblings who Allegedly killed her daughter

Social Media drama
By San

Mother of late Ijeoma Nweke, the makeup artist killed by two siblings have cried out loud after her only daughter was killed because of a man.

TheinfoNG recalls that two suspected siblings Chiamaka and Emeka Ifezue were arraigned before Enugu State court for allegedly killing a make-up artist. According to information, Chiamaka’s ex-boyfriend was dating Ijeoma whose profession is a makeup professional.

Chiamaka got jealous even though she is no longer with her ex-boyfriend alleging Ijeoma is the cause of her breakup with the boyfriend. She became very angry, planned with the brother to kill Ijeoma with food poison.

READ ALSO

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the…

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with…

The two siblings arranged for the service of Ijeoma to help beautify Chiamaka in their own apartment. Upon Ijeoma’s arrival, the two siblings strangle her and gave her a poison substance leading to her death

This has made the mother of late Ijeoma, took to the street to express her grieves after her daughter was killed because she was dating a man.

Watch video below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and Cursing siblings who…

Mercy Aigbe gets Range Rover as gift for birthday (Video)

Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Lover, Obama DMW Pens Heartfelt Message to His One And…

‘Why Nigerians should focus more on the source of people’s poverty…

CBN bans Nigerians from buying, selling bitcoin, other cryptos

Alleged ritualists drop naked Lady with injuries by the roadside in Lagos…

Nollywood celebrities except Iyabo Ojo celebrate actress, Fathia Balogun

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More