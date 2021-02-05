Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and Cursing siblings who Allegedly killed her daughter

Mother of late Ijeoma Nweke, the makeup artist killed by two siblings have cried out loud after her only daughter was killed because of a man.

TheinfoNG recalls that two suspected siblings Chiamaka and Emeka Ifezue were arraigned before Enugu State court for allegedly killing a make-up artist. According to information, Chiamaka’s ex-boyfriend was dating Ijeoma whose profession is a makeup professional.

Chiamaka got jealous even though she is no longer with her ex-boyfriend alleging Ijeoma is the cause of her breakup with the boyfriend. She became very angry, planned with the brother to kill Ijeoma with food poison.

The two siblings arranged for the service of Ijeoma to help beautify Chiamaka in their own apartment. Upon Ijeoma’s arrival, the two siblings strangle her and gave her a poison substance leading to her death

This has made the mother of late Ijeoma, took to the street to express her grieves after her daughter was killed because she was dating a man.

Watch video below