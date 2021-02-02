Helicopter Crash: Osinbajo thankful 2 years after

Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has appreciated God for sparing the life of her husband VP Yemi Osinbajo and nine other crew members from the helicopter incident 2 years ago in Kogi State.
Mrs Osinbajo revealed she was on her way to Lagos from Ogun State when she received a call on the incident.
The VP’s wife stated this on Sunday in her remarks during an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving to appreciate God for sparing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s life in the February 2 incident at Kabba, Kogi State.
Mrs Osinbajo told the congregation that the mercy of God had been the pillar of her family.
Below is the full content:
Dear Yemi
We give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I’m impressed by your tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.
It takes tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength to survive a helicopter crash without being paralyzed by its impact. I’m proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and your commitment to the service of Nigeria.
That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervor.
May God continue to protect you and all those on board with you, bless your lives and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES