TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three…

Helicopter Crash: Osinbajo thankful 2 years after

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has appreciated God for sparing the life of her husband VP Yemi Osinbajo and nine other crew members from the helicopter incident 2 years ago in Kogi State.

Mrs Osinbajo revealed she was on her way to Lagos from Ogun State when she received a call on the incident.

READ ALSO

Happy Birthday to our best friend and my darling – VP…

The VP’s wife stated this on Sunday in her remarks during an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving to appreciate God for sparing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s life in the February 2 incident at Kabba, Kogi State.

Mrs Osinbajo told the congregation that the mercy of God had been the pillar of her family.

Below is the full content:

Dear Yemi

We give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I’m impressed by your tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.

It takes tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength to survive a helicopter crash without being paralyzed by its impact. I’m proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and your commitment to the service of Nigeria.

That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervor.

May God continue to protect you and all those on board with you, bless your lives and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Helicopter Crash: Osinbajo thankful 2 years after

I am a Marlian but I am anti-cultist – Naira Marley

Reactions as MC Oluomo allegedly writes a book titled ‘My Service To…

”Why you put mouth for Yoruba fight?”- Etinosa Berates…

Breaking: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline by 8 Weeks

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three Adult Children

Herdsmen: We didn’t seek Sunday Igboho’s help, says Ogun

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More