Helicopter Crash: Osinbajo thankful 2 years after

Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has appreciated God for sparing the life of her husband VP Yemi Osinbajo and nine other crew members from the helicopter incident 2 years ago in Kogi State.

Mrs Osinbajo revealed she was on her way to Lagos from Ogun State when she received a call on the incident.

The VP’s wife stated this on Sunday in her remarks during an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving to appreciate God for sparing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s life in the February 2 incident at Kabba, Kogi State.

Mrs Osinbajo told the congregation that the mercy of God had been the pillar of her family.

