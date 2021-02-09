Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

It could be recalled that Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko purchased a brand new expensive SUV and after sharing photos of it, it has garnered some talks and speculations.

The whole brouhaha happens to the fact that people are spreading rumors that the actress got the car from a rich man who bankrolls hera.

She has come out to deny these claims, however, Nigerian blogger, Cutie Julls is still make effort to establish the fact that the actress didn’t buy the car herself.

According to the blogger, the. actress takes N500,000 per movie when she is a lead character meaning she some times takes less if she isn’t the lead.

The blog is then suggesting that Destiny didn’t buy the car herself considering the amount she takes per movie. We will be on stand-by to bring all the necessary update on this matter very soon.’