High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair in Cross River (Photos)

A young girl from Ikot Ewa Government College, Cross River, was reportedly arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school to shoot her teacher.

According to reports, the student reportedly brought the gun to school to shoot a teacher who had told her tp change her hairstyle.

Reports on social media have it that the girl was going to shoot her teacher, who ordered her to cut her dyed hair.

She was immediately captured and the military in the area was called to deal with the situation.

TheinfoNG sighted photos on Twitter with a social identifier as @seundreew.

He wrote: She went to school (Government secondary school Ikot Ewa) with a gun to shoot her teacher for telling her to cut her colored hair?

See the photos below: