Hilarious moment Husband asks wife if she bought shares in Dangote after adding too much salt in food

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to reveal how her husband subtly called her out for adding too much salt in the food she’d prepared.

The woman identified as SheedahXII on twitter took to the platform to reveal how her husband asked if she’s a shareholder in Dangote, a conglomerate that produces salt after preparing a salty meal.

“Not my husband asking if I bought shares with Dangote because food was salty 😭😭😭😭”

Her post garnered quite a lot of reactions from social media users as many revealed their experiences with salty food from their partners and how they dealt with it.