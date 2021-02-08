Hilarious! Watch as CDQ and Patoranking try to exchange punches (Video)

Nigerian Rapper CDQ and colleague Patoranking were seen in a funny video as they tried to exchange punches.

According to the reports, the two superstars met in Abuja and they bonded quite well.

CDQ took to his official Instagram account to share the video of himself and Patoranking trying to wrestle.

See also: “Mercy and Iyabo can never fight” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry dismisses claims they are at loggerheads

However, his caption indicated he’s not interested in any battle with his colleague as he noted that his tribe is known for bragging not fighting.

“Yoruba boys na mouth we get we no like violence o 🙌 😹 ejor o b4 dem say CDQ fo Pato lenu in Abuja 🇳🇬, ” CDQ wrote.

Watch the video below: