TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and…

‘Why I avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor,…

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man”…

As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up –…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin…

‘I paused 10 years of my life to give my son a proper home…

Still looking ageless – Veteran actress Omotola…

James Brown reveals the dream he had about Bobrisky (Video)

Hilarious! Watch as CDQ and Patoranking try to exchange punches (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian Rapper CDQ and colleague Patoranking were seen in a funny video as they tried to exchange punches.

According to the reports, the two superstars met in Abuja and they bonded quite well.

CDQ took to his official Instagram account to share the video of himself and Patoranking trying to wrestle.

READ ALSO

I can’t believe it – Nigerians react to new…

10 Nigerian Male Celebrities Who Gave Birth To Their…

See also: “Mercy and Iyabo can never fight” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry dismisses claims they are at loggerheads

However, his caption indicated he’s not interested in any battle with his colleague as he noted that his tribe is known for bragging not fighting.

“Yoruba boys na mouth we get we no like violence o 🙌 😹 ejor o b4 dem say CDQ fo Pato lenu in Abuja 🇳🇬, ” CDQ wrote.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself and Ifeanyi

‘Why I avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift,…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man” – Destiny…

As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin Abraham shares…

‘I paused 10 years of my life to give my son a proper home training’…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Make sure somebody loves you, It’s no fun alone – Kizz Daniel says as he…

Hilarious! Watch as CDQ and Patoranking try to exchange punches (Video)

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne Jegede reveals

“Mercy and Iyabo can never fight” – Mercy Aigbe’s…

Man goes viral as he warns of the ‘fake names’ lovers will use to…

“Ask questions, don’t be his disposable Valentine” – Reno Omokri…

Photos from veteran actor, Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ 63rd birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More