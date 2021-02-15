History is made: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala chosen as WTO Director-General

According to the statement via the WTO website, former Nigerian minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has been named as the new DG of the WTO.

WTO members made history today (15 February) when the General Council agreed by consensus to select Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the organization’s seventh Director-

When she takes office on 1 March, Dr Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term, renewable, will expire on 31 August 2025.

See some of the reactions from Nigerians.

