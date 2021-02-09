TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range…

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

Social Media drama
By San

A Ghanaian businesswoman whose name is yet to be identified caught her housemaid in a now-viral video using her urine to prepare food for the household.

According to reports, the housemaid has been working for her for like 2years now.

The ‘trusted” housemaid was caught by her Madam as she attempted to prepare food using her urine.

READ ALSO

“You Already Have Jet, So I’m Not Giving You Shishi” – Usher…

Heartbreaking Video Of The Late Ijeoma’s Mother Crying and…

In the video, you can see the furious madam question the housemaid both in English language and the local Ghanaian language.

The guilty housemaid answering her Madam’s question in a low tone,  a clear indication that she actually did the crime on purpose.

“Who knows what would have happened assuming she succeeded in carrying out her plot, perhaps she was acting on instruction by a native doctor in a bid to cage her madam or even harm her”, an eyewitness said.

The reason for her action could not be ascertained yet.

Watch The Video Below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift,…

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne Jegede reveals

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

Sex Scandal: I’ll Expose How We Covered Up Stephanie Otobo’s Case…

Drama as three women find out they’re all dating the same man after one of…

After coming out as gay, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals intention to…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More