“How did we let society tell us otherwise?” Temi Otedola says stretch marks are beautiful

Nollywood actress and Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has taken to social media to give her opinion on stretch marks and the society’s perception of it.

According to Temi Otedola, stretch marks are beautiful unlike what people have been made to think of it.

See also: Men and women may be equal, husband and wife are never equal – Mike Bamiloye advises ladies on Feminist Movement

She tweeted: “Stretch marks are so beautiful. how did we let society tell us otherwise??”

Stretch marks are so beautiful. how did we let society tell us otherwise?? — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) February 9, 2021

Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola and also the younger sister to Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy.

She is in a romantic relationship with Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi. She played the lead role in Kunle Afolayan’s movie Citation released in 2020.