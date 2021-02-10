“How did we let society tell us otherwise?” Temi Otedola says stretch marks are beautiful

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress and Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has taken to social media to give her opinion on stretch marks and the society’s perception of it.

According to Temi Otedola, stretch marks are beautiful unlike what people have been made to think of it.

She tweeted: “Stretch marks are so beautiful. how did we let society tell us otherwise??”

Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola and also the younger sister to Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy.

She is in a romantic relationship with Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi. She played the lead role in Kunle Afolayan’s movie Citation released in 2020.

