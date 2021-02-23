TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma –…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in…

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

How my husband has been holding down our marriage for 14 years – Opeyemi Aiyeola opens up on her marriage and husband

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood Yoruba Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has publicly gushed over her husband and father of her two boys.  Paying a tribute to him on her Instagram page earlier today, the thespian wrote:

“Starting my day by appreciating this rare being Olayiwola Babatunde Abdulwakil . Forget the height n tough look oooo this guy has been my dumping ground for over 14 years and he knows he will forever be.

He gets the good ( which is rare), bad and ugly side of me regularly and guess what ? He has chosen to love me unconditionally. He acts like mumu every time I start my Sagamu ijogbon not becos he’s weak but becos he is highly compassionate, loving, peaceful n my Gods sent.

READ ALSO

Starboy Effect: See How Wizkid reacted after Bovi Said He…

“I Can’t Even See Reasonable Messages Again” – Nkechi…

READ ALSO: Why I left Nigeria for UK at the peak of my career – Opeyemi Aiyeola

People say the woman keeps the home but not in our case ooo. I am proud to say my @olasexcy is the glue holding my home together and for that Oluwa o Seun mi.
So please never praise me for my successful marriage cos if u do only God will forgive you , it’s all thanks to God and @olasexcy
Pls guys help celebrate n say a prayer for him. Daddy SDnB is world’s best 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in Dubai

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How my husband has been holding down our marriage for 14 years – Opeyemi…

BBNaija ex-housemates, Vee, Lucy reacts as organisers of the reality show…

(Video) Davido reunites with second daughter, Hailey in America, Nigerians react

Actor, Yul Edochie receives prayers from mum over 2023 presidential ambition…

Lady seeks for egg donor for N100,000 in Abuja while it is N2,6 million abroad…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More