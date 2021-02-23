How my husband has been holding down our marriage for 14 years – Opeyemi Aiyeola opens up on her marriage and husband

Nollywood Yoruba Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has publicly gushed over her husband and father of her two boys. Paying a tribute to him on her Instagram page earlier today, the thespian wrote:

“Starting my day by appreciating this rare being Olayiwola Babatunde Abdulwakil . Forget the height n tough look oooo this guy has been my dumping ground for over 14 years and he knows he will forever be.

He gets the good ( which is rare), bad and ugly side of me regularly and guess what ? He has chosen to love me unconditionally. He acts like mumu every time I start my Sagamu ijogbon not becos he’s weak but becos he is highly compassionate, loving, peaceful n my Gods sent.

People say the woman keeps the home but not in our case ooo. I am proud to say my @olasexcy is the glue holding my home together and for that Oluwa o Seun mi.

So please never praise me for my successful marriage cos if u do only God will forgive you , it’s all thanks to God and @olasexcy

Pls guys help celebrate n say a prayer for him. Daddy SDnB is world’s best