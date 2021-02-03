TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


”How was your night is a rude question to ask a lady”- Entertainment lawyer, Yemi Falaye says; Nigerians react

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian entertainment lawyer identified as Yemisi Falaye, has shared her opinion concerning asking a lady how her night was.

According to Yemisi Falaye, asking a lady such question is rude.

Yemisi shared this thought on her official social media page on Tuesday afternoon, February 2. She also advised people to learn and also be courteous.

See her post below;

After the statement went viral on social media platforms, Nigerians took to their handles to react.

Some were of the opinion that nothing was wrong with asking such question as it doesn’t carry any other meaning.

While Others agreed with her.

