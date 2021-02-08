TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared by Ned Nwoko’s other wife, Laila

Entertainment
By San

Nigerians have pounced on Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani over recent pictures of her family she shared on social media.

The Moroccan took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself, her husband, Ned Nwoko and their two beautiful daughters but what caught the attention of her followers is how her husband looks.

Many believe she ought not to have shared the photo as Mr. Ned does not look good in it. What Laila innocently shared to tease her daughters became a source of chastising for her.

See the post below:

 

A post shared by Laila Charani (@mnslailacharani)

See the reactions below:

