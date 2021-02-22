How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies Award – Photos

As the usual awards/industry nights would have it, Nigerian celebrities came in in their best drip for the 14th edition of the Headies Award which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on February 21, 2021.

The likes of Desmond Elliott, Laycon, Iyabo Ojo, Lilian Afegbai, Tobi Bakre, Kim Oprah, Wathoni, and others attended the award ceremony. The 14th edition of the Headies awards shows held via virtual and live media due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fireboy emerged as the biggest winner with five awards to his credit.

Meanwhile, see some of your favourite Nigerian celebs and how they rocked the red carpet.

READ ALSO: Una don start again – CDQ tackles Headies for giving Mayorkun ‘Best Street Hop Artiste’ award ahead of Naira Marley

See their photos below: