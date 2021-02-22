TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a…

“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He…

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men…

The moment Blessing Okoro ran into the street in her towel to…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies Award – Photos

Entertainment
By San

As the usual awards/industry nights would have it, Nigerian celebrities came in in their best drip for the 14th edition of the Headies Award which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on February 21, 2021.

The likes of Desmond Elliott, Laycon, Iyabo Ojo, Lilian Afegbai, Tobi Bakre, Kim Oprah, Wathoni, and others attended the award ceremony. The 14th edition of the Headies awards shows held via virtual and live media due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fireboy emerged as the biggest winner with five awards to his credit.

Meanwhile, see some of your favourite Nigerian celebs and how they rocked the red carpet.

READ ALSO

Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

Nigerians hail Bovi for his ‘EndSARS’ outfit at…

READ ALSO: Una don start again – CDQ tackles Headies for giving Mayorkun ‘Best Street Hop Artiste’ award ahead of Naira Marley

See their photos below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He Celebrates 39th…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man snatches wig and slippers he bought for girlfriend after seeing her with…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies Award –…

Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

My own award – BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre finally shows off his woman (Video)

Una don start again – CDQ tackles Headies for giving Mayorkun ‘Best Street…

Nigerians hail Bovi for his ‘EndSARS’ outfit at the Headies Award

The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More