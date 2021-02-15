TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years…

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs…

Husband gets pictures of girls he’s liked on Instagram as Valentine’s day gift from wife

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A woman identified as Gloria on social media app, Tik Tok gave her husband an an unexpected gift on Valentine’s day as she gave him images of pictures he’s liked of other women on Instagram. 

She carefully added the picture on little wooden sticks, displaying each one before wrapping them all up in a red box and shared a video of the whole thing on TikTok, captioning it with: ‘What did you gets get your man for Valentine’s Day?’

See also: DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

READ ALSO

Man goes viral as he warns of the ‘fake names’…

“Ask questions, don’t be his disposable Valentine”…

She added: ‘I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he’s been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!’

The video has since gone viral on TikTok..

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a message to Femi Otedola

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new…

Husband gets pictures of girls he’s liked on Instagram as Valentine’s day gift…

Nicki Minaj’s dad killed in hit-and-run accident

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day…

DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More