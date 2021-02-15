Husband gets pictures of girls he’s liked on Instagram as Valentine’s day gift from wife

A woman identified as Gloria on social media app, Tik Tok gave her husband an an unexpected gift on Valentine’s day as she gave him images of pictures he’s liked of other women on Instagram.

She carefully added the picture on little wooden sticks, displaying each one before wrapping them all up in a red box and shared a video of the whole thing on TikTok, captioning it with: ‘What did you gets get your man for Valentine’s Day?’

See also: DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

She added: ‘I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he’s been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!’

The video has since gone viral on TikTok..