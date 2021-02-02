I am a Marlian but I am anti-cultist – Naira Marley

Popular controversial Nigerian Singer Azeez Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley has taken to his handle where he said he is a Muslim but he strongly believes in Jesus Christ.

The soapy crooner is famous for his style which is nowhere close to religious belief because of the words he has been incorporating in his lyrics and visuals he’s been portraying in his music videos.

The 29-year-old in a tweet on Tuesday said;

“I’m a Muslim but I believe in Jesus ”

Later one, he added that he is a Marlian but anti-cultist.

He tweeted;

This could be owing to the fact that some people see Marlians as cultists.