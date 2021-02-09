“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

Online comedian, media personality and actor, Victor Nwaogu, also known as Nkubi or Small Stout is set to tie the nuptial knot with his heartthrob.

Nkubi made this public on Tuesday after he took to his timeline to share some of his pre-wedding photos.

The couple were donned in matching outfits as Nkubi captioned the photos with the words;

“It is Official.

D NWAOGU’S

(MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE)

Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, “I am off the Market”

See the photos below;

Following his statement, fans and colleagues took to the comment section to pen their congratulatory message to him.