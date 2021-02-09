TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne…

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Online comedian, media personality and actor, Victor Nwaogu, also known as Nkubi or Small Stout is set to tie the nuptial knot with his heartthrob.

Nkubi made this public on Tuesday after he took to his timeline to share some of his pre-wedding photos.

See also: Femi Otedola visits Dangote’s Oil Refinery, Petrochemical Plant in Lagos (Photo)

READ ALSO

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike…

The couple were donned in matching outfits as Nkubi captioned the photos with the words;

“It is Official.

D NWAOGU’S

(MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE)

Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, “I am off the Market”

See the photos below;

Following his statement, fans and colleagues took to the comment section to pen their congratulatory message to him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne Jegede reveals

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who came to their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

Femi Otedola visits Dangote’s Oil Refinery, Petrochemical Plant in Lagos (Photo)

It’s easier to make motivational speeches when life favours you –…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself -Jojo, Craze…

Singer, Oritsefemi places huge curse on himself amidst cheating scandal

‘Make sure you have at least 10 years of dating experience before giving…

We Dated For Four Days & Got Engaged On The 5th Day – Lady Celebrates…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More