TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz…

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle…

DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’…

I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke Oshodi Oke opens up

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke who was in the news a few days ago over her weight loss has revealed why she embarked on it.

The busty actress in an interview with Saturday beats allayed the fears of those who thought she had health challenges.

See also: Fans react to actress Ronke Oshodi Oke’s shocking weight loss (Photos)

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele hits the ‘gym’ ahead of Valentine’s Day

I was very stubborn as a kid – Yul Edochie

Ronke Oshodi Oke revealed she has a target.

She said, “I am 100 per cent fine and okay. But, I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons. I would soon be 50 years old and I feel this is the appropriate time to lose weight. By the time, I am getting close to 60, I would continue adding weight. I had wanted to lose weight for a very long time. I had taken several weight loss pills, teas and different products that help to shed weight but it didn’t work for me. I tried those for more than five years. Then, one day, I saw a product that works for me, and I grabbed the opportunity.  When I started my weight loss journey, I weighed 110kg. Now, I am 87kg. My goal is 85kg. Once I get there, I would stop.”

Read more Here

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz (Photos)

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ten reveals she would love to work with this veteran musician

I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke Oshodi Oke opens…

Valentine: Cardi B replies those dragging her for buying her man a Lamborghini

Lekki Toll Gate: Police surround toll gate in show of force (Photos/Video)

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’ – Drama as…

‘Use protection oo’ – Toke Makinwa advises everyone…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More