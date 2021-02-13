I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons – Ronke Oshodi Oke opens up

Popular Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke who was in the news a few days ago over her weight loss has revealed why she embarked on it.

The busty actress in an interview with Saturday beats allayed the fears of those who thought she had health challenges.

See also: Fans react to actress Ronke Oshodi Oke’s shocking weight loss (Photos)

Ronke Oshodi Oke revealed she has a target.

She said, “I am 100 per cent fine and okay. But, I am on a weight loss journey for certain reasons. I would soon be 50 years old and I feel this is the appropriate time to lose weight. By the time, I am getting close to 60, I would continue adding weight. I had wanted to lose weight for a very long time. I had taken several weight loss pills, teas and different products that help to shed weight but it didn’t work for me. I tried those for more than five years. Then, one day, I saw a product that works for me, and I grabbed the opportunity. When I started my weight loss journey, I weighed 110kg. Now, I am 87kg. My goal is 85kg. Once I get there, I would stop.”

Read more Here