“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu Ennada reacts to Silhouette Challenge

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada in a statement has shared her displeasure over the direction the trending #Silhouette Challenge has taken on social media in the past few days.

Ifu Ennada in a series of posts via her Instagram account revealed plans to leave the platform as the #Silhouette Challenge runs on the platform has been flooded with porn.

See also: “He did not kiss me” – BBNaija’s Kaisha exonerates Kiddwaya from “kiss accusation” (Video)

According to the actress and beautician, the videos are trying to corrupt a virgin like her.

In her own words;