“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu Ennada reacts to Silhouette Challenge

Entertainment
By Olumide
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada in a statement has shared her displeasure over the direction the trending #Silhouette Challenge has taken on social media in the past few days.

Ifu Ennada in a series of posts via her Instagram account revealed plans to leave the platform as the #Silhouette Challenge runs on the platform has been flooded with porn.

According to the actress and beautician, the videos are trying to corrupt a virgin like her.

In her own words;

“I’m leaving Instagram…are you guys for real? I don’t even watch porn, but you people are throwing porn all over the inanet and you are not even seeking our consent…”

