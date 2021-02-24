I believe in miracle – Regina Daniels admonishes fans not to stop praying

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaNollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one,  Regina Daniels in a recent post has disclosed she believes in miracle as she told her fans that they should never stop praying.

Regina made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday as she also shared new stunning pictures of herself.

See also: Watch Funke Akindele's reaction as JJC Skillz surprises her with flowers in Turkey (Video)

“Never stop praying. God can change your life in a second. I believe In miracles,” she wrote.

Regina shared pictures in same outfit in an earlier post speaking about dreams.

“Dreams can be as big as you let them be,” she wrote.

 

