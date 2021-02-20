“I Can’t Even See Reasonable Messages Again” – Nkechi Blessing Cries Out As Online Beggars Take Over Her DM

Heavily endowed actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to lament over the influx of requests by fans who want financial help from her.

Nkechi Blessing revealed on her Instagram story that she is not getting reasonable messages and inquiries by people for adverts anymore, rather her DM has been flooded by beggars begging for giveaways.

The curvy Nollywood thespian noted that she wired fifty thousand Naira to female fan’s account and afterward her DMS and posts comments tripled and has shared her frustrations on social media.

In other news, Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has reportedly tied the knot with his boyfriend Tobi the Creator after months of dating.

James Brown made headlines on social media on Valentine’s Day after he shared photos of himself and Tobi where he publicly declared his undying love for him.

