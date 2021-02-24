I didn’t do it for cash – Lady who tattooed Ka3na’s name on her thigh claims (video)

Recall that Theinfong reported that a young lady tattoed BBNaija star Ka3na’s name on her thigh.

See also: BBNaija Ka3na lambasts a fan who tattooed her name on her body

Well, the lady in a latest statement has dismissed claims that she did it so she could get a cash gift from her.

The lady in the middle of it all has come out to speak. In a video she posted online, the young lady said;

”Hello people, I didn’t do this for cash. Writing Ka3na’s name isn’t for cash. It’s called fan’s love. It’s for me to have a memory that I have this celebrity that I love so much. But she bashing me this way makes me feel so bad. People now started saying all sorts of things.”

Watch the video she shared below.