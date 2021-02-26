I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian Afegbai to fans (Video)

Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai has reacted to the ongoing drama over tattoo on social media.

Lilian in her statement told her fans not to tattoo her name on their body as she would rather appreciate material gifts such as Range Rover.

In the latest episode of her vlog, Afegbai urged her fans not to engage in the latest trend in the name of expressing their love for her.

For me, l don’t want you to tattoo me on your body, buy me a Range Rover. You think we don’t want a Range Rover? That’s what we want. Don’t tattoo me. You can do that to anyone else but not me. Instead of tattooing me on your body, just send me Range Rover or G-wagon,” she said.

