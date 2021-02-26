TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit…

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh…

I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian Afegbai to fans (Video)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nigerian actress, Lilian Afegbai has reacted to the ongoing drama over tattoo on social media.

Lilian in her statement told her fans not to tattoo her name on their body as she would rather appreciate material gifts such as Range Rover.

In the latest episode of her vlog, Afegbai urged her fans not to engage in the latest trend in the name of expressing their love for her.

READ ALSO

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

Regina Daniels celebrates younger sister on birthday (Video)

For me, l don’t want you to tattoo me on your body, buy me a Range Rover. You think we don’t want a Range Rover? That’s what we want. Don’t tattoo me. You can do that to anyone else but not me. Instead of tattooing me on your body, just send me Range Rover or G-wagon,” she said.

Watch the video below;

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight – curvy…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Abuja Plane Crash: Nigerian Air Force Buries Fallen Officers Amid Tears

Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

BBNaija’s Ka3na bows to pressure, tells fan with a tattoo of her name to…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian Afegbai to fans (Video)

New mom, Adesua Etomi makes first appearance since childbirth

MI Abaga, Vector end beef with collabo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More