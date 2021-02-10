“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look without make-up (video)

Popular American singer and songwriter Cardi B has slammed those who are trolling her on social media over skin.

This comes after Cardi B was called out hours after she released the visuals for her latest single titled ‘Up’.

Some fans claimed she looked ugly whenever she’s not using make-up.

Cardi B while reacting took to her Instagram account to record a video without make-up as she stated that she had just woken up and didn’t bother to freshen up so that she can fire back at haters.

Cardi B said: “This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago ,no filter , hair not brushed , lip chap all that .I never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face .I’m confident in my own skin .You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enought that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s”

