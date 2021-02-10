TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look without make-up (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular American singer and songwriter Cardi B has slammed those who are trolling her on social media over skin.

This comes after Cardi B was called out hours after she released the visuals for her latest single titled ‘Up’.

Some fans claimed she looked ugly whenever she’s not using make-up.

READ ALSO

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in…

Cardi B while reacting took to her Instagram account to record a video without make-up as she stated that she had just woken up and didn’t bother to freshen up so that she can fire back at haters.

Cardi B said: “This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago ,no filter , hair not brushed , lip chap all that .I never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face .I’m confident in my own skin .You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enought that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s”

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I don’t react to controversies about me – Wizkid

“How did we let society tell us otherwise?” Temi Otedola says…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

Lil Frosh remanded over assault on girlfriend

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children” Kim…

Men and women may be equal, husband and wife are never equal – Mike…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More