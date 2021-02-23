I feel like getting pregnant – Teni says, Nigerians react

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
I will win next year's Lagos City Marathon - Singer, Teni

With the recent increase in female celebrities who just gave birth, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has revealed she feels like getting pregnant.

Teni made this known in a post via her Twitter handle while reacting to the growing rate of pregnant women around her.

‘E come dey do me make I get belle! Beautiful pregnant women everywhere’ Teni wrote.

Teni reveals she would love to work with this veteran…

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video…

Her tweet was received with different reactions from her fans and followers.

While others urged her to carry, others advised her to focus on other things.

See the reactions below;

In another report, Teni recently released a new song featuring DMW boss, Davido titled ‘For You.’

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

 

