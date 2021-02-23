I feel like getting pregnant – Teni says, Nigerians react

With the recent increase in female celebrities who just gave birth, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has revealed she feels like getting pregnant.

Teni made this known in a post via her Twitter handle while reacting to the growing rate of pregnant women around her.

‘E come dey do me make I get belle! Beautiful pregnant women everywhere’ Teni wrote.

E come dey do me make I get belle! Beautiful pregnant women everywhere 😫😫😫😫 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) February 22, 2021

Her tweet was received with different reactions from her fans and followers.

While others urged her to carry, others advised her to focus on other things.

See the reactions below;

Please abeg 1 pikin is enough I go take care of am as far as say na me and u get am pic.twitter.com/9ZElkfpBiG — Adefola👑 (@Ade_Folawe) February 22, 2021

Wo to ba fè loyun, make you get witch one be e Dey do you shebi you get toto go fuck na why you Dey tell us pic.twitter.com/irPvLFZh85 — Kings Ng (@kingzemekaz_101) February 22, 2021

Aiit madam you better go focus on that album before you they talk about Belle after your album if you want Belle na easy thing to get na. Why you they announce em ni — yongmemusics (@yongmemusics) February 22, 2021

I am at your service sugar Mummy 😂😂 — VectorMania #T.E.S.L.I.M 🗯 (@Selfdon1) February 22, 2021

