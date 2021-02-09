I had to wait 7 years before God gave me a child – Etinosa Idemudia

Popular actress, Etinosa Idemudia has revealed that it took her 7 years before she could conceive and deliver her first child.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, the actress revealed that she tried many times to get pregnant, but unsuccessful.

“Nigeria is filled with very toxic people so one needs to protect one’s loved ones.

“I have never revealed the identity of my parents or any siblings and I don’t intend to reveal the identity of my husband and children, except they opt for that themselves.

“I signed up for a public life when I switched careers to join the entertainment industry. I am the public person, not my family members, so I have to respect and guard their privacy. Besides, what does the public need such information for? Did my fans conclude that I am not married? I would rather they are curious about my career plans which is what directly affects them.

“I did not keep my pregnancy a secret, it was just a private affair, because my true friends, employers and family were very aware that I was pregnant.

“It was a high-risk pregnancy but God saw me through. I was two months gone before I knew I was pregnant. I would not even have known until much later if not that my long-time doctor and friend forced me to do a pregnancy test when I was busy treating ‘stubborn malaria’.”