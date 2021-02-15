‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto Dikeh hints on her financial struggles

Ace Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has hinted on her financial struggles and how she went broke trying to help others.

According to the 35-year-old, she used to give and exhaust her money until she puts herself in debt. The mother of one disclosed that it was until she understood the principle of being a giver, that was when she stopped going broke.

Tonto, however, advised her fans to our themselves first before giving all they have.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the light-skinned actress wrote;

“Been a giver can be draining if you are not doing it in Gods Order… I have been broke helping others and in that state left people hopeful, and more broken…This went on until I understood the principle of a Giver… You must build your own to be able to build others… I would literally give and put myself in debt and in Zeroness…In all, I felt fulfilled but I knew someone was not right…

DEAR GIVERS, THERE IS SOMETHING INDEED CALLED GIVING RIGHT, May God help us all to get to the point where we give anything and we don’t feel it….”