“I have not seen her in six years…my education now on hold” – Mide Martins brother cries out (Video)

Damilare Peters, the younger brother of actress Mide Martins has confirmed being abandoned by his sister ever since their mum, Funmi Martins passed on many years ago.

Recall that late Funmi Martins bore her last child, a boy to famous Nigerian juju musician, Shina Peters and earlier his week, Gistlover, claimed that the boy who is 19 years now has dropped out of school due to unavailability of funds.

Mide Martins, on the other hand, was accused of abandoning the boy and blocking him on her Whatsapp app to restrict communication with him

Taking to Instagram to make this known, Gistlover wrote;