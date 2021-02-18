TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring…

Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer insists she wasn’t…

“I have not seen her in six years…my education now on hold” – Mide Martins brother cries out (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Damilare Peters, the younger brother of actress Mide Martins has confirmed being abandoned by his sister ever since their mum, Funmi Martins passed on many years ago.

Recall that late Funmi Martins bore her last child, a boy to famous Nigerian juju musician, Shina Peters and earlier his week, Gistlover, claimed that the boy who is 19 years now has dropped out of school due to unavailability of funds.

Mide Martins, on the other hand, was accused of abandoning the boy and blocking him on her Whatsapp app to restrict communication with him

READ ALSO

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly…

Ini Edo reveals the secret to her glowing brown skin and…

Taking to Instagram to make this known, Gistlover wrote;

“SIR SHINA PETERS(SSP):

Got the late Funmi Martins pregnant (Mide’s Mum) and she bore a son before dying. Do you know till now he hasn’t checked up on that boy- Damilare. He is 19 now and just saw his father recently, Even when they saw; SSP was quick to discharge him at his Iju residence claiming he’ll send something to him. That boy is not living okay as he’s living with his Uncle who more or less is struggling to take care of him. they have contributed their quota from Damilare’s childhood when he was living with his Grandma before she passed on. It’s just so unfortunate that Damilare is really going through all this. His education is on hold as there’s no money to push his academics further.

MIDE:
A woman, celebrity, mother and Sister to Damilare doesn’t send him at all. He’s tried to reach out to her where she blocked him on WhatsApp saying his wahala is too much. How can you neglect and abandon your own blood brother and be doing Yeyebrity up and down, the husband who be Funmi martins worker/driver sef bone the boy, make una beg aunty Mide Yeyebrity to take care of her brother o, Igi ewedu oni wolu wa o”

In a new video released by the blog, Damilare confirmed being abandoned by his sister.

“I have not seen her in six years now, the last time we saw at our grandmother’s burial…..she doesn’t send me money…i finished my SSCE last year, i am trying to gain admission into the university but no financial help….” he disclosed.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring bearer and flower…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

My bum is natural – Omawumi reveals

People in Texas now forced to poop in nylon bags as power outage caused by a…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Woman gives man who asked for her nudes an unexpected response (Screenshot)

Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

“I have not seen her in six years…my education now on hold” – Mide Martins…

I bought my third jet during COVID-19 pandemic, Apostle Suleman boasts

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More