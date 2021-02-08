I know a lot of bad things about Bobrisky but I won’t expose him – James Brown says

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has revealed that he knows a lot of things about Bobrisky but won’t expose him.

He went on to state that he still cares about his fellow crossdresser despite everything.

In series of videos James Brown shared on his Instagram page, he revealed that he only had a misunderstanding with Bobrisky but he still has 2 percent love for Bobrisky.

According to him, he does not have the heart of a demon so despite everything Bobrisky did to him in the past, he has forgiven him.

You would recall that James Brown and Bobrisky had a messy fight on social media after James Brown cried out that Bobrisky had threatened his life after accusing him of stealing his content.

