TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range…

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne…

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man”…

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who…

As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up –…

‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin…

I know a lot of bad things about Bobrisky but I won’t expose him – James Brown says

Entertainment
By San

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has revealed that he knows a lot of things about Bobrisky but won’t expose him.

He went on to state that he still cares about his fellow crossdresser despite everything.

In series of videos James Brown shared on his Instagram page, he revealed that he only had a misunderstanding with Bobrisky but he still has 2 percent love for Bobrisky.

READ ALSO

Oil & Gas businessman Tein Jack-Rich reacts to…

Popular comedienne Emanuella, Ikorodu bois, top nomination…

According to him, he does not have the heart of a demon so despite everything Bobrisky did to him in the past, he has forgiven him.

You would recall that James Brown and Bobrisky had a messy fight on social media after James Brown cried out that Bobrisky had threatened his life after accusing him of stealing his content.

:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s new Range Rover SUV gift,…

“Waiting for menopause, this pain is unbearable” – Yvonne Jegede reveals

“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man” – Destiny…

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who came to their…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Oil & Gas businessman Tein Jack-Rich reacts to allegation that he bought…

I know a lot of bad things about Bobrisky but I won’t expose him – James Brown…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

“You Already Have Jet, So I’m Not Giving You Shishi” – Usher Reveals What A…

Popular comedienne Emanuella, Ikorodu bois, top nomination list for 2021…

Davido, Tope Alabi to perform at church’s thanksgiving event

I’m not humble or nice, I don’t want to be – Munachi Abii

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More