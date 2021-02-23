I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh shares adorable photos of himself and late actor, Sam Loco

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuaofia in London has taken to social media to share photos of himself and late actor, Sam Loco Efe from the good old days.

The thespian was in a reflective mood while celebrating his late friend who he described as an inspiration to actors. Sam Loco died  7th of August 2011 and his memory still lingers on as many in the comment section reminisced his roles in old Nollywood movies.

Nkem wrote:

READ ALSO: 'I will never forgive Buhari for killing my brother' – Nkem Owoh

Today I remember a very good friend, who was a mentor & an inspiration to actors. Nollywood indeed lost a rare gem. Keep resting in Peace Sam Loco Efe, we all miss you

It’s almost 10years since Sam Loco Efe died apparently sitting on his seat in a hotel room of causes now suspected to be asthma. He was found dead on a Sunday morning 7th of August 2011 with ventolin inhalers beside him in the hotel room where he lodged. The room was forced open after he failed to come down after retiring the previous night. Contrary to reports that he was on location in Owerri, Imo State, Vanguard learnt, that he was actually in Owerri editing a yet untitled film produced by Bayelsa State born Favour Ogosi.

Continue reading: Sam Loco Efe’s 5th year remembrance: How he died, his unfulfilled dreams

