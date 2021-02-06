‘I paused 10 years of my life give my son a proper home training’ – Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu took to Twitter to reveal that she paused 10 years of her life to give her son, Boluwatife a proper home training.

According to the proud mother of one, people should not be surprised at how amazing her 9-year-old son is because she put a lot of energy and time into training him.

In Shola’s words;

“I legit put my whole life on hold for 10years to farabale train my child.. and you’re surprised at how AMAZING he turned out? Lmao!! I’m confused.”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@seroma14 wrote “That’s great! However, you did that because you have a support system… if you didn’t wouldn’t you work to feed your child?”

@jam_mila wrote “She did a good job ”

@bikerchiik wrote “Well, she is lucky to have money coming in from Wizzy. I bet she also has a supportive family. Children will grow and move on. You really do NOT have to put your life on hold. Have a life, do your best and let the Universe do its thing. That he turned out well is not because you put your life on hold. A good child will always be a good child just do your best and have a life too.”