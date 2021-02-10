‘I prayed for a healthy child’ – BBNaija Tboss writes tribute to her daughter

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss has taken to Instagram to write a beautiful tribute to her daughter.

In the tribute, the proud mother of one stated that she would always celebrate her daughter at any slightest opportunity she gets because she is her answered prayer.

Sharing adorable photos with the little girl, Tboss wrote;

“A Princess & Half… Too Much? Not even enough I say. I would ALWAYS Celebrate you my Baby. You know why? Because I have wanted you for too long & now that you’re here, now that you’re mine I can’t believe just how Blessed I am. I thought I knew how to pray & I prayed for a healthy child but you turned out to be perfect. I’m constantly in awe of you. God surely outdid Himself with you.

Thank you for choosing me, we’re gonna be Best friends that’s for Certain even though you’re still gon see anyhow if you do anyhow … I Love you to the moon & back & all around the Galaxies by foot and I would Love you Always & Forever & a Day more…”