I save young ladies from prostitution by marrying them – Ned Nwoko

Billionaire Ned Nwoko in an interview has justified why=y Northern Nigeria men happen to take many wives in the country.

During an exclusive interview, he stated that, in order to save young girls and ladies from prostitution, they need to tie the knot with them.

Though prostitution was an ancestral profession, it’s best to marry more than one wife to reduce them from engaging in prostitution.

In a statement, he said

“You see the average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that…