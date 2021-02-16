TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on…

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill…

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto…

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire…

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had sex in…

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy…

Just pure workout! – Adunni Ade shows off inspiring 6Kg…

‘I spend almost N1million on my haircut’ – Davido’s cousin, B-Red brags

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer, Davido’s paternal cousin, B-Red has opened up on how much he spends on his hair cut in a year.

According to the singer and songwriter in the video he shared on his Instagram page, he spends #15k on each haircut and it happens 5 times a month. This he said amounts to a total of N75,000 monthly and N840,000 yearly.

In the video, B-Red said;

READ ALSO

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had…

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video…

“I just sat down and calculated, I barb my hair five times every month and I can only use one barber which is CY. And… he charges N20k every cut but because I use him five times a month, he lets me pay N15k a cut.

“So, approximately I give him N75k every month, and in a year he collects N840k from my hand….You’re a celebrity barber, you rich mehn…[barber laughs, says ‘Na God!’]”

Watch the video below;

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies those criticizing…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Tonto Dikeh’s fans react as her ex husband, Churchill shares more loved up…

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto Dikeh hints on her…

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on…

Bobrisky rules out fallout with Tonto Dikeh, blasts haters

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had sex in his life

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I spend almost N1million on my haircut’ – Davido’s…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly abandoning the last child…

Uche Maduagwu applauds Rosy Meurer, says its an achievement getting married to…

‘The entertainment industry is filled with fake love’ – Iyabo…

#BeLikeNgoziChallenge trends on social media as Nigerians dress like Ngozi…

Toyin Lawani engaged: Celebrity stylist in husband snatching scandal

Rihanna goes unclad in new photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More