‘I spend almost N1million on my haircut’ – Davido’s cousin, B-Red brags

Nigerian singer, Davido’s paternal cousin, B-Red has opened up on how much he spends on his hair cut in a year.

According to the singer and songwriter in the video he shared on his Instagram page, he spends #15k on each haircut and it happens 5 times a month. This he said amounts to a total of N75,000 monthly and N840,000 yearly.

In the video, B-Red said;

“I just sat down and calculated, I barb my hair five times every month and I can only use one barber which is CY. And… he charges N20k every cut but because I use him five times a month, he lets me pay N15k a cut.

“So, approximately I give him N75k every month, and in a year he collects N840k from my hand….You’re a celebrity barber, you rich mehn…[barber laughs, says ‘Na God!’]”

