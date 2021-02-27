TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Regina Daniels celebrates younger sister on birthday (Video)

‘They are crazy’ – Billionaire, Mompha reacts…

”I want 3 more kids before 30″ – Davido’s fiancée Chioma Rowland says (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Chioma Rowland also known as Chef Chi and fiancée to Nigerian singer cum DMW boss, David Davido Adeleke has revealed the age she would love to stop giving birth.

Chioma in a statement said that she would like to have more kids before she turns 30 years old.

She went on to reveal that she wants to have three more children before she turns 30.  

READ ALSO

‘Omo baba Olowo’ Davido recounts his…

(Video) Davido reunites with second daughter, Hailey in…

Chioma will be 26 years old in April.

Chioma said this in a video conversation with her friends which was shared online.

See also: “If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For Her” – Actress, Angela Eguavoen Laments

Chioma has a son for Davido who they named Ifeanyi Adeleke. Aside from Ifeanyi, Davido already has other kids.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

”I want 3 more kids before 30″ – Davido’s fiancée Chioma…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

“If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For…

Breaking: Third mainland bridge fully opened to motorists

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Burna Boy spotted in a studio with Justin Bieber; set to release a song together…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More