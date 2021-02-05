I Was Called Barren For 6 Years But God “Embarrassed” me with 5 Kids At Once – Nigerian Woman Testifies (video)

One of the most precious things to enjoy in Marriage is the gift of children as the case may be. Any marriage in this part of the world without children is likely to experience abuse and embarrassment from friends, family, and relatives.

Such is this case of a Nigerian woman who gave birth to five children at once after being subjected to mockery for not having children for 6years into her marriage. Mrs Foyeke Omage got married in the year 2014 and since then there was no issue of children.

According to Foyeke in an interview with Punch, she lamented how she has been embarrassed by friends, family, and relatives for not being able to conceive after her marriage.

But after waiting for 6 years, she has been blessed with 2 boys and 3 girls at one birth.

Watch the beautiful video below