TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Olumide
Take care of your old parents, there is a lot of blessings attached to it -Simi advises

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter, Simi has threatened to delete her mom’s Twitter account following the latter recent tweet on the popular micro-blog platform.

It all started after a Twitter user revealed what he does whenever he goes to an expensive hotel.

However, Simi’s mother also joined the conversation as she jokingly stated what she used to do whenever she visited am expensive hotel.

READ ALSO

‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo…

Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on…

According to the singer’s mother, she had to carry a cream and lotion when she visited Eko Hotels some months back, she then complained about not taking towels and bedsheets despite the huge sum of money she paid at the hotel.

Simi while reacting to this, noted that she’s going to delete her Twitter account.

See the conversation below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother…

‘Your brain stinks and you’re disgusting’ – BBNaija Alex…

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood – Bobrisky drags…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

(Video) Afro juju singer, Shina Peters reacts to allegations that he abandoned…

Reactions as man buys slices of yam and egg for N5000 in Lagos (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More