I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother (Screenshot)

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter, Simi has threatened to delete her mom’s Twitter account following the latter recent tweet on the popular micro-blog platform.

It all started after a Twitter user revealed what he does whenever he goes to an expensive hotel.

However, Simi’s mother also joined the conversation as she jokingly stated what she used to do whenever she visited am expensive hotel.

According to the singer’s mother, she had to carry a cream and lotion when she visited Eko Hotels some months back, she then complained about not taking towels and bedsheets despite the huge sum of money she paid at the hotel.

Simi while reacting to this, noted that she’s going to delete her Twitter account.

See the conversation below;