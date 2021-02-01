I will serve my God till the end – Shina Peters says as he is ordained bishop of Cherubim and Seraphim Church

Veteran Afro juju singer, Sir Shina Peters was ordained a bishop of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church over the weekend.

According to the reports, the 62-year-old was ordained at a ceremony in the Iju area of Lagos on Saturday.

Taking to his social media account, Shina Peters stressed that he would serve God till the end.

See also: Actor Uche Maduagwu talks about Nigerian governors and Legislatures that are ‘GAY’

“To god be the glory. I will serve my god till the end,” he wrote on Facebook.

His colleagues and fans have taken to his social media handles to congratulate him on his new role.

A UK-based public speaker and business coach Dayo Olomu also shared photos from the singer’s ordination ceremony.

Media mogul and Ovation International magazine publisher Dele Momodu wrote, ‘‘Congratulations Bishop Isaac Oluwashina Akanbi Peters. Ore mi pataki pataki. A ti ko esu ati gbogbo ise buruku owo re sile (My very very dear friend. We have rejected the devil and all his evil works)”.