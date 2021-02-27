“If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For Her” – Actress, Angela Eguavoen Laments

Fast-rising Nigerian actress, Angela Eguavoen has shared her distant opinion about the new house acquired by Don Jazzy after he announced the achievement on social media with photos of the luxurious mansion.

In Angela’s view, Nigerians would have gone haywire if it was a woman who bought the house as women who are successful and achieve great things are accused of sleeping with men to fund their projects.

Ranting on her Instagram story, some women are hardworking and make genuine fortunes for themselves and there is the need for Nigerians to congratulate and appreciate them if they make great strides in their lives.

