TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Regina Daniels celebrates younger sister on birthday (Video)

‘They are crazy’ – Billionaire, Mompha reacts…

“If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For Her” – Actress, Angela Eguavoen Laments

Entertainment
By San

Fast-rising Nigerian actress, Angela Eguavoen has shared her distant opinion about the new house acquired by Don Jazzy after he announced the achievement on social media with photos of the luxurious mansion.

In Angela’s view, Nigerians would have gone haywire if it was a woman who bought the house as women who are successful and achieve great things are accused of sleeping with men to fund their projects.

Ranting on her Instagram story, some women are hardworking and make genuine fortunes for themselves and there is the need for Nigerians to congratulate and appreciate them if they make great strides in their lives.

READ ALSO

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana…

Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

Read Also: “You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after breakup” – Tboss to men

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

want 3 more kids before 30″ – Davido’s fiancée Chioma Rowland says…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

“If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For…

Breaking: Third mainland bridge fully opened to motorists

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Burna Boy spotted in a studio with Justin Bieber; set to release a song together…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More