If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men won’t renew them – Kevin Ikeduba

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor, Kevin Ikeduba has revealed what would happen in a situation were marriage certificates expire.

According to the actor, in a situation like that most men won’t renew their marriage certificates if they actually expired.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on marriage. The popular crossover actor did not, however, give his reason for saying so.

 other news Honestly if marriage certificate can expire like drivers license walai most men will not renew it’‘, his post reads.

Kevin is one of the most talented actor in the Nollywood industry as he acts both in English and Yoruba movies.

