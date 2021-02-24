Ifu Ennada goes unclad 2nd time while on vacation (Photo)

Reality star, Ifu Ennada has once again posed unclad as she continues to enjoy her vacation in the Maldives Island.
Ifu Ennada shared the photo via her IG page as she wrote a piece as though she was referring to someone who had an impact on her in her childhood.
She wrote
“Sometimes I wonder what my life would be like if I didn’t give you all my money, all my love and my younger years. Would I be richer? Would I be this person who finds it hard to let anyone in?”
So many questions…one thing I know- I grew wiser.” -Excerpts from a story I might never tell.”
